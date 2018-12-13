NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y83 Pro Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990

, 13 December 2018
Vivo Y83 Pro Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990

The Vivo Y83 Pro has gotten a permanent price cut, which now starts at Rs. 13,990

Highlights

  • Vivo Y83 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 15,990
  • This is the second price cut since the phone launched in August
  • It is now priced at Rs. 13,990 in India

Vivo Y83 Pro has gotten yet another price cut since it launched in August this year. The Vivo Y83 Pro phone now starts at Rs. 13,990, which is a Rs. 1,000 price drop from its previous selling price. The Y83 Pro is a mild upgrade over the Y83, which features dual rear cameras instead of a single rear camera on the non-Pro model. Other highlights include its large 6.22-inch display with a 19:9 ratio and display notch, as well as its beautification features.

Vivo Y83 Pro price in India

The Vivo Y83 Pro price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,990, with Vivo confirming to Gadgets 360 via email that this is a permanent price cut. The news about the price drop was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The phone originally launched in August in India at a price of Rs. 15,990 and in November, it got a official price cut to Rs. 14,990. The new price is yet to reflect on Vivo's official website, as well as other online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart, which still show the older price at the time of publishing this news.

Vivo Y83 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Vivo Y83 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch. The Vivo Y83 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable to 256GB.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y83 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, it comes with an AI Face beauty feature. It packs in a 3,260mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

Vivo Y83 Pro

Vivo Y83 Pro

Display6.22-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Roydon Cerejo An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components. More
Vivo Y83 Pro Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
Honor 8C
