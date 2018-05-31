Vivo Y83, the company's latest budget smartphone, is claimed to have silently made its way into the Indian market. According to information obtained from an established Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the Vivo Y83 with a FullView display and an iPhone X-like notch is now available in India at a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Notably, the smartphone was launched in China last week in a 64GB inbuilt storage model that is priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,800).

As we mentioned, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal that the Vivo Y83 is now available in India at a price that takes on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy J6. According to the retail box, this phone is part of the 'Make in India' initiative. We've reached out to Vivo India for confirmation of the smartphone's launch in India, and will update this space when we hear back.

Vivo Y83 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y83 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, courtesy the display notch, and a 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y83 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with Face Access, Vivo's moniker for face recognition. As for camera features, it comes with AI Face beauty, portrait mode, live photo, and group selfie. In terms of storage, the handset gets 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs in a 3260mAh battery under the hood.

Other features of the Vivo Y83 include Face Access 2.0, Game Mode 2.0, Smart split 3.0, app clone, and eye protection mode. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone weighs 151 grams.