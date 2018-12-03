Vivo Y81 and Vivo Y71i are the latest smartphones in Vivo's budget Y series to receive a price cut in the Indian market. Both phones have received a Rs. 1,000 deduction in their most recent MOPs; the Vivo Y81's 3GB RAM model is now priced at Rs. 10,990, 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 12,490, while the Vivo Y71i now comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,990 in the country. The Vivo Y71i is sold in India in Gold and Matte Black colour options, while the Vivo Y81 can be bought in Gold and Black.

Vivo Y81, Y71i price in India

Vivo Y81 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. The new pricing, first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, now reflects across all leading online stores including Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Vivo's own e-store. Even the 4GB RAM variant is now available at Rs. 12,490, down from its reported launch price of Rs. 13,490.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y71i price in India is now set at Rs. 7,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,990. This price also reflects across online platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Vivo e-store.

Vivo Y81 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y81 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixel) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y81 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera with the same f/2.2 aperture and a front-facing flash. There is a 3,260mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Y71i specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y71i also runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Vivo Y71i sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with HDR mode and LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and AI beauty mode. It sports a 3,360mAh battery under the hood.

