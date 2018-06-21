Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official: Price, Specifications

21 June 2018
Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The phone has been listed in Vietnam
  • Price is set at VND 4,990,000
  • Vivo Y83 comes with a similar design language

Vivo Y81 has gone official in the Southeast Asian country of Vietnam and is currently up for sale. Thee Y81 follows a similar design language to the Vivo Y83, launched last month, with an iPhone X-like notch and a bezel-less design on the front. Key highlights of the smartphone include a large HD+ display with an 19:9 aspect ratio, Face Detection, and a 3260mAh battery.

Available in Vietnam via FPTShop, first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class, the smartphone has been priced at VND 4,990,000 (roughly Rs. 14,900). As per the online store, free national delivery is possible in 60 minutes and a 12-month warranty is bundled with the phone. As per the report, the smartphone was previously spotted on certification portals in Europe, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Vivo Y81 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y81 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, coupled with an IMG GE8320 graphics, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y81 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture. There is a 3260mAh battery powering the internals from underneath the hood. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y81 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y81 measures 155.06x75.0x7.77mm and it weighs 146.5 grams.

Comments

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81

Display6.22-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
