  Vivo Y81 With Display Notch, 3,260mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Vivo Y81 With Display Notch, 3,260mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

, 13 August 2018
Vivo Y81 is priced in India at Rs. 12,999

Highlights

  • Vivo Y81 is on sale on Amazon and Flipkart
  • The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 12,999
  • It comes with an iPhone X-like display notch

The Vivo Y81 smartphone went official in June in Vietnam, and now it has become available in India as well. The Vivo Y81 is already on sale on Vivo online store, Amazon and Flipkart, and set to compete with many popular smartphones including the Asus ZenFone Max Pro 1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and the Honor 9N going by its price. The Vivo Y81 sports an iPhone X-like notch and a bezel-less design on the front. Key highlights of the smartphone include a large HD+ display with an 19:9 aspect ratio, Face Detection, and a 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo Y81 price in India, release date

Vivo has already started selling the Vivo Y81 in India., and is listed for the price Rs. 12,999.  The smartphone is up for grabs on Vivo online storeFlipkart and Amazon already, with delivery time as early as the next day. At its price, Vivo Y81 has been positioned in the heavily competitive mid-range segment. The smartphone has been made available in Black and Gold colour options. Amazon and Flipkart both have listed exchange offers on the Y81.

Vivo Y81 specifications

As for specifications, the Vivo Y81 supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. The Vivo Y81 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with an IMG GE8320 graphics, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the camera, the Vivo Y81 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Features include HDR, Pro mode, portrait, bokeh mode, AI face beauty, slow motion, time lapse, panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, filters, palm capture, voice control, and live photo. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with the same aperture and a front screen flash. Front camera also comes with features like HDR, face beauty, group selfie, filters, palm capture, voice control, portrait, and bokeh mode.

The Vivo Y81 packs a 3,260mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 155.06x75.0x7.77mm and it weighs 146.5 grams. On board sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, fingerprint, and virtual gyroscope.

Comments

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81

Display6.22-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Further reading: Vivo
Vivo Y81 With Display Notch, 3,260mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
