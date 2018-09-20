NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y81 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990

, 20 September 2018
Vivo Y81 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990

Vivo Y81 price in India is now Rs. 11,990

Highlights

  • Vivo Y81 price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,009
  • The phone was launched in India last August
  • Vivo Y81 is sold in two colour options

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has permanently cut the price of its Vivo Y81 mid-range smartphone and it is now available at a new price of Rs. 11,990 in the Indian market. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in August this year at a price of Rs. 12,999. Key highlights of the smartphone include a 19:9 display with a notch on top, a 3,260mAh battery, and Face Unlock capabilities. At its new price, the smartphone competes with the likes of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Oppo Realme 1 in India.

This permanent price cut, confirmed by Vivo to Gadgets 360, was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, who has been accurate on price revisions in the past. The Vivo Y81 can be bought across Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Vivo’s online store in India, in Black and Gold colour options. Notably, the revised pricing does not yet reflect on Flipkart’s website, however that is expected to happen soon.

Vivo Y81 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y81 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC, paired with IMG GE8320 graphics, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo Y81 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an LED flash, PDAF, and live photo mode. On the front, the handset sports a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with the same f/2.2 aperture and a screen flash for low-light shots. It packs in a 3,260mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of sensors, the Vivo Y81 supports accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Comments

Vivo Y81 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
