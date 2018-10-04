Vivo has launched a new variant of the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India. Last week, a report had already claimed that the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched in the country. The smartphone previously had a 3GB RAM variant in the market. The company has now officially announced the availability of the new 4GB RAM model and some 'festive season' offers. Vivo has revealed a number of deals on both the variants of Vivo Y81, alongside select smartphones in the Y-Series. Ahead of the upcoming festival season, the Vivo Y81, Vivo Y71i, and Vivo Y83 Pro will be available with cashback offers, no cost EMI options, and more.

Vivo Y81 price in India

The price in India of the 4GB RAM variant of Vivo Y81 has been set at Rs. 13,490. For comparison, the 3GB variant of the smartphone was launched in the country at Rs. 12,999 but later received a price cut that brought down the price in India to Rs. 11,990. Notably, the latest Y81 (4GB) is available via Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall, and across all offline channels across India.

Vivo Y81 specifications

The Vivo Y81 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.0 on top. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with an IMG GE8320 graphics, up to 4GB RAM.

The Vivo Y81 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. It includes features such as HDR, Pro mode, portrait, bokeh mode, AI face beauty, slow motion, time lapse, panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, filters, palm capture, voice control, and live photo. Additionally, it comes with a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with the same aperture and a front screen flash. The selfie camera also features HDR, face beauty, group selfie, filters, palm capture, voice control, portrait, and bokeh mode.

The smartphone comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Vivo Y81 is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, fingerprint, and virtual gyroscope. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 155.06x75.0x7.77mm and weighs 146.5 grams.

Vivo Y-Series offers

Coming to the Vivo offers, buyers of the Vivo Y81, Vivo Y71i, and Vivo Y83 Pro can avail a number of offers on purchase via both offline and online channels. They will get a 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit card and EMI transactions, as well as, on consumer loans. They will also get a cashback coupon worth Rs. 1,000 on Paytm. Meanwhile, Jio subscribers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 4,050. Buyers will get Jio vouchers worth Rs. 1,950, Jio Platinum Device Security access for device theft and malware protection, and partner coupons for Myntra, Paytm, and Swiggy worth Rs. 2,100. Finally, no-cost EMI options will be available on the select Vivo Y-Series smartphones starting at Rs. 916 per month.

