Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Reportedly Launched in India

Just a week after it got a price cut, the Vivo Y81 affordable smartphone is said to have received a new variant in the Indian market. The new Vivo Y81 variant has 4GB of RAM, compared to the original model’s 3GB RAM. Remaining features remain the same between the two variants of the smartphone, including the 32GB internal storage. Launched in the Indian market last month, Vivo Y81 has features such as 6.22-inch display, Face Detection, and 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo Y81 4GB RAM price in India

According to a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo Y81 price in India for the 4GB variant has been set as Rs. 13,490. To recall, the original 3GB model was launched in the Indian market at Rs. 12,999 but received a price cut that brought down the price to Rs. 11,990.

Vivo Y81 specifications

As for specifications, the Vivo Y81 supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. The Vivo Y81 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with an IMG GE8320 graphics, 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the camera, the Vivo Y81 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Features include HDR, Pro mode, portrait, bokeh mode, AI face beauty, slow motion, time lapse, panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, filters, palm capture, voice control, and live photo. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with the same aperture and a front screen flash. Front camera also comes with features like HDR, face beauty, group selfie, filters, palm capture, voice control, portrait, and bokeh mode.

The Vivo Y81 packs a 3,260mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 155.06x75.0x7.77mm and it weighs 146.5 grams. On board sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, fingerprint, and virtual gyroscope.