Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G

Vivo Y7x 4G is tipped to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2022 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y7x 4G is tipped to debut after Vivo T1 5G (pictured) is launched in India on February 9

Highlights
  • Vivo Y7x 4G is tipped to launch in late February or early March
  • The company is yet to announce details of Vivo Y7x 4G
  • Vivo Y7x 4G camera, battery specifications not out yet

Vivo Y7x 4G, tipped to be a mid-range phone that could rival the upcoming Redmi Note 11 5G, has leaked. Vivo recently launched a handful of smartphones as part of its Y-series. This rumoured handset is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. Vivo Y7x 4G is said to sport a 6.44-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Vivo, however, is yet to officially announce any details regarding the smartphone.

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, Vivo Y7x 4G could be launched in late February or early March, and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is currently unknown whether Vivo Y7x 4G will sport an AMOLED or an LCD panel. There is also currently no word on Vivo Y7x 4G's camera and battery specifications.

The smartphone will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated with the power button on top. Vivo Y7x 4G is tipped to run on Android 11 out of the box, with the company's FuntouchOS running on top.

The Vivo Y7x 4G smartphone could be priced under Rs. 18,000 and compete with the upcoming Redmi Note 11 5G handset, according to the report. However, Vivo hasn't revealed anything related to the rumoured handset yet.

Vivo is currently gearing up to launch its Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India. The phone was launched last year in October in China with a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Vivo T1 5G is the first smartphone in the company's T-Series in India and will be launched on February 9.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
