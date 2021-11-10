Technology News
Vivo Y76s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y76s price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2021 11:24 IST
Vivo Y76s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y76s comes in two different variants, with up to 256GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Vivo Y76s has been listed on the company’s China site
  • The new Vivo phone has up to 8GB of RAM
  • Vivo Y76s packs a 4,100mAh battery

Vivo Y76s has debuted as the latest model in the company's Y-series. Headline features of the new Vivo phone include a 50-megapixel primary camera and 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y76s is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch design and offers dual rear cameras. It also features three distinct colour options, along with a gradient finish at the back.

Vivo Y76s price

Vivo Y76s price has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,200). It is currently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black colours. However, the availability of the Vivo Y76s is yet to be announced. Details about its launch in global markets are also not revealed at this moment.

Vivo Y76s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y76s runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Vivo Y76s also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y76s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y76s has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed the Y76s with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The built-in battery is also rated to deliver up to 16 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.

Vivo Y76s

Vivo Y76s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Vivo Y76s price, Vivo Y76s specifications, Vivo Y76s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y76s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
