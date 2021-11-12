Technology News
Vivo Y76 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Debut as Global Variant of Vivo Y76s

The purported Vivo smartphone was spotted on the NCC website with model number V2124.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 November 2021 17:36 IST
Vivo Y76s runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Highlights
  • Vivo Y76 5G is listed on NCC with model number V2124
  • Vivo Y76 5G may debut as a global variant of Vivo Y76s
  • Vivo Y76 phone tipped to feature dual rear cameras

Vivo Y76 5G is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. The new Y-series smartphone has allegedly been spotted on multiple websites including Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC). Vivo Y76 5G is also said to have appeared on NBTC, SIRIM, and IMDA websites pretty much confirming its existence. Additionally, the live images of the Vivo handset have surfaced online that show resemblance to the Vivo Y76s that was launched earlier this week in China. The Vivo Y76 5G is speculated to come as a global variant of Vivo Y76s.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has posted live images of Vivo Y76 5G saying that the phone surfaced on the NCC website. The handset is apparently listed on the NCC website with the model number V2124. Vivo Y76 5G smartphone is said to also have been spotted in multiple certification listings including NBTC, SIRIM, and IMDA. The handset is expected to support 5G and NFC. The listing doesn't reveal any features of the device but leaked images suggest a design more or less identical to Vivo Y76s, the latest model in the company's Y-series. Based on this, it's safe to speculate that the Chinese smartphone maker is likely to introduce Vivo Y76s as Vivo Y76 5G in the global market.

The pictures shared by the tipster indicate a flat display, dual cameras, and 44W fast charging support — same as Vivo Y76s. Other details of Vivo Y76 5G are also speculated to mirror the Vivo Y76s.

To recall, Vivo Y76s runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, Vivo Y76s features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, Vivo Y76s features an 8-megapixel front camera. Vivo Y76s has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The handset has a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo Y76s price has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in the Chinese market.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y76s

Vivo Y76s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
