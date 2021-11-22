Technology News
Vivo Y76 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700

Vivo Y76 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number V2124.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 November 2021 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y76 5G may have 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Vivo Y76 5G is all set to launch in the Malaysian market
  • Vivo Y76 5G has scored 565 points in single-core test
  • Vivo Y76 5G is confirmed to pack a triple rear camera setup

Vivo Y76 5G is all set to hit the Malaysian market on November 23. Just a day before launch, the new Vivo Y-series handset has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number V2124. The listing suggests some key specifications of the device. As per the listing, Vivo Y76 5G could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. The Chinese smartphone brand has recently revealed the camera details and design specifications of Vivo Y76 5G.

Vivo Y76 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with model number V2124. The handset has scored 565 points in single-core testing and 1,748 scores in multi-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Vivo Y76 5G could run on Android 11 with Vivo's FunTouch OS skin on top. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Vivo Y76 5G is listed to have 8GB RAM. The listing also suggests a maximum clock speed of 2.20GHz.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo Y76 5G will take place on November 23 in Malaysia. The virtual launch event is scheduled for 8:30pm MYT (5:30pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the company's social media handles. Vivo Y76 5G is confirmed to go on sale in the country via e-commerce sites Lazada and Shopee. However, Vivo Y76 5G's availability in the other markets, including India, is yet to be announced.

Vivo Y76 5G is teased by the company to feature a waterdrop-style notch display. The upcoming Vivo phone is already shown in a Black colour option as well. Vivo Y76 5G is confirmed to have a triple rear camera setup, placed inside a rectangular module along with a flash. The camera unit will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.58-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 11
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
