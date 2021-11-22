Vivo Y76 5G is all set to hit the Malaysian market on November 23. Just a day before launch, the new Vivo Y-series handset has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number V2124. The listing suggests some key specifications of the device. As per the listing, Vivo Y76 5G could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. The Chinese smartphone brand has recently revealed the camera details and design specifications of Vivo Y76 5G.

Vivo Y76 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with model number V2124. The handset has scored 565 points in single-core testing and 1,748 scores in multi-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Vivo Y76 5G could run on Android 11 with Vivo's FunTouch OS skin on top. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Vivo Y76 5G is listed to have 8GB RAM. The listing also suggests a maximum clock speed of 2.20GHz.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo Y76 5G will take place on November 23 in Malaysia. The virtual launch event is scheduled for 8:30pm MYT (5:30pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the company's social media handles. Vivo Y76 5G is confirmed to go on sale in the country via e-commerce sites Lazada and Shopee. However, Vivo Y76 5G's availability in the other markets, including India, is yet to be announced.

Vivo Y76 5G is teased by the company to feature a waterdrop-style notch display. The upcoming Vivo phone is already shown in a Black colour option as well. Vivo Y76 5G is confirmed to have a triple rear camera setup, placed inside a rectangular module along with a flash. The camera unit will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.