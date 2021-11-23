Vivo Y76 5G smartphone has been unveiled in Malaysia. Pre-orders of the phone have gone live and its pricing and specifications have been unveiled. The Vivo Y76 5G features a waterdrop-style notch display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel main camera and support 44W FlashCharge. The company is also launching the Vivo V23e 5G in the Thailand market today. The 5G variant comes just days after the launch of the 4G model – Vivo V23e – in Vietnam.

Vivo Y76 5G price, specifications

The new Vivo Y76 5G smartphone is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has been unveiled in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space colour options. Vivo Y76 5G is up for pre-order on the Vivo online site. It will go on sale in the country via e-commerce sites Lazada and Shopee.

Vivo Y76 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y76 5G runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone packs 8GB RAM and is equipped with a 128GB of storage with microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

As for cameras, the Vivo Y76 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y76 5G packs a 4,100mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, and dual-SIM slots. Sensors onboard include a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The phone is listed to measure at 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.

Vivo V23e 5G launch event details, teased specifications

Vivo V23e 5G virtual event, on the other hand, will begin at 6.30pm GMT+7 (5pm IST) today in Thailand. The virtual event can be live streamed on YouTube. The event can be watched in the embedded video below:

Design wise, the Vivo V23e 5G is similar to that of the 4G model. The phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The charging port and the speaker grille are on the bottom edge of the phone. The Vivo V23e 5G has triple rear cameras at the back inside a rectangular module with the flash sitting beside the sensors.

As for specifications, the Vivo has teased that the Vivo V23e 5G will come with a 44-megapixel natural portrait selfie camera. This is different than the 4G model which is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It is also teased to be 7.36mm thin.

