Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y75s, Vivo Y83 Specifications Leaked by TENAA Certification Site Listing

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y75s, Vivo Y83 Specifications Leaked by TENAA Certification Site Listing

Highlights

  • Vivo Y75s looks similar to the Vivo V7+ handset
  • Both smartphones feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage
  • Vivo Y83 is said to have a 6.22-inch display, 3180mAh battery

Chinese mobile maker Vivo launched the Vivo V75 in December last year, and now it appears to be set to launch another new smartphone in the series, Vivo Y75s. The upcoming smartphone, alongside another handset allegedly called Vivo Y83, has been spotted in a Chinese certification site. In the official listing, the specifications of both the smartphone have been leaked as well.

As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo Y75s appears similar to the Vivo V7+, in terms of design and specifications. However, they differ in the camera department. Notably, the smartphone has also been spotted on Vivo's China site. The Vivo Y75s sports a 5.99-inch (720x1440 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Vivo Y75 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. Also, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with LED flash. Additionally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 3225mAh battery. The Vivo Y75s runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with the company's own Funtouch OS 3.2 on top. The Vivo Y75s will be available Deep Blue, Matte Black, Red, and Champagne Gold models.

vivo y83 tenaa Vivo Y83

Vivo Y83
Photo Credit: TENAA

Coming to the Vivo Y83, the listing shows that the smartphone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked up to 2.0GHz. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y83 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Battery capacity of the smartphone is 3180mAh and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with custom Funtouch OS skin 4.0 on top. The Vivo Y83 will ship in Black and Champagne Gold variants. Notably, the pricing and availability details of the smartphones have not been revealed yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y75s, Vivo Y75s Specifications, Vivo Y83, Vivo Y83 Specifications, Vivo, TENAA
Amazon Wants to 3D Scan Your Body to Give the Right Fit of Clothing
Vivo Y75s, Vivo Y83 Specifications Leaked by TENAA Certification Site Listing
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  2. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  3. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  4. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  5. Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  6. BSNL Extends Free Sunday Calling Offer Again
  7. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  8. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  9. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  10. OnePlus Phones Now Getting Google Lens Feature in Google Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.