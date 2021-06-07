Technology News
loading
Vivo Y75 5G Specifications Tipped via Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench Listings; Could Launch Soon

Vivo Y75 5G may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box and a more modern design compared to the original Vivo Y75 from 2017.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 June 2021 16:20 IST
Vivo Y75s, launched in 2018, had thick bezels on the top and bottom

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 5G does not have a release date yet
  • The phone could come with the Snapdragon 480 SoC
  • Vivo Y75 5G may have an 8GB RAM variant

Vivo Y75 5G has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG certification as well as on Geekbench benchmarking website, suggesting that the phone could launch soon. Vivo has not shared any details about the Vivo Y75 5G model but it appears to be a budget-friendly 5G offering. The phone was previously spotted in the IMEI database with model number V2060. The same model has now showed up in the alleged Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench listing. The phone has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo could soon launch a new 5G phone under the moniker Vivo Y75 5G, as suggested by an IMEI listing, a Bluetooth SIG certification, and a Geekbench listing. The IMEI listing linked the model number V2060 with the Vivo Y75 5G moniker and the model number has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench. Bluetooth SIG shows that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1 and the Geekbench listing suggests it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The listing shows “holi” as the SoC name that is believed to be the Snapdragon 480.

It also shows Vivo Y75 5G with 8GB RAM and Android 11. It got a single-core score of 523 and a multi-core score of 1,771, making it a budget-friendly offering from Vivo.

As of yet, the company has not shared any information on Vivo Y75 5G. The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by Gizmochina while the Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter. Both were independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Back in 2017, Vivo launched the vanilla Vivo Y75 in China with a now-outdated design. Then in 2018, it launched the Vivo Y75s that was powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC. It had pretty much the same design as Vivo Y75. This time around, however, the company may update the design to give it a more modern look.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
