Vivo Y75 5G has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG certification as well as on Geekbench benchmarking website, suggesting that the phone could launch soon. Vivo has not shared any details about the Vivo Y75 5G model but it appears to be a budget-friendly 5G offering. The phone was previously spotted in the IMEI database with model number V2060. The same model has now showed up in the alleged Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench listing. The phone has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo could soon launch a new 5G phone under the moniker Vivo Y75 5G, as suggested by an IMEI listing, a Bluetooth SIG certification, and a Geekbench listing. The IMEI listing linked the model number V2060 with the Vivo Y75 5G moniker and the model number has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench. Bluetooth SIG shows that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1 and the Geekbench listing suggests it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The listing shows “holi” as the SoC name that is believed to be the Snapdragon 480.

It also shows Vivo Y75 5G with 8GB RAM and Android 11. It got a single-core score of 523 and a multi-core score of 1,771, making it a budget-friendly offering from Vivo.

As of yet, the company has not shared any information on Vivo Y75 5G. The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by Gizmochina while the Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter. Both were independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Back in 2017, Vivo launched the vanilla Vivo Y75 in China with a now-outdated design. Then in 2018, it launched the Vivo Y75s that was powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC. It had pretty much the same design as Vivo Y75. This time around, however, the company may update the design to give it a more modern look.