Vivo Y75 5G launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone company. But ahead of it, renders of the upcoming Vivo Y-series phone have surfaced online. The key specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped separately. The renders suggest Aurora and Black colour options for Vivo Y75 5G. It shows a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. Further, Vivo Y75 5G is said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the renders of Vivo Y75 5G. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in Aurora and Black colour options. Vivo Y75 5G is seen to have a waterdrop-style notch. The renders of the Vivo handset further show a triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The renders also show that the right spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons. Further, the SIM card tray and the secondary noise cancellation mic are seen on the top of the handset, while the bottom edge has a 3.5mm audio jack, charging port, and speaker grille.

Vivo Y75 5G specifications (expected)

Separately, specifications of Vivo Y75 5G were tipped by a 91Mobiles report. As per the leak, the upcoming Vivo handset will come in Aurora and Black colour options. Vivo Y75 5G is said to run on Android 12-based Funtouch 12 OS. The handset is expected to ​feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2,408×1,080 pixels) display.

It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The top variant of Vivo Y75 5G is said to offer an option to add an additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, Vivo Y75 5G is tipped to get a triple camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, Vivo Y75 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. For authentication, the handset could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Vivo Y75 5G is said to measure 8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

