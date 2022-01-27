Vivo Y75 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The handset was teased by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier this week and sports a flat design with rounded corners along with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y75 5G also features an extended RAM feature, allowing users to extend the available memory using unutilised inbuilt storage, according to the company.

Vivo Y75 5G price in India, availability

Vivo Y75 5G price in India is set at Rs. 21,990 and the smartphone will be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be sold in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colour options and is now available for purchase on the Vivo India E-store and partner retail stores, according to Vivo.

Vivo Y75 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 5G runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) full-HD+ IPS LCD display. Vivo Y75 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. According to Vivo, users can use the extended RAM feature, adding up to 4GB of memory from unutilised storage.

Vivo Y75 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, which features Vivo's Extreme Night AI-based algorithm. Vivo Y75 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) slot.

Connectivity options on Vivo Y75 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio support. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Vivo Y75 5G measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 188 grams, including a metallic decorative ring, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.