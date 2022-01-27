Technology News
  Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y75 5G comes with 8GB of memory that can be ‘extended’ to 12GB.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2022 13:35 IST
Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y75 5G runs on FuntouchOS 12, which is based on Android 12

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display
  • The smartphone is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • Vivo Y75 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y75 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The handset was teased by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier this week and sports a flat design with rounded corners along with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y75 5G also features an extended RAM feature, allowing users to extend the available memory using unutilised inbuilt storage, according to the company.

Vivo Y75 5G price in India, availability

Vivo Y75 5G price in India is set at Rs. 21,990 and the smartphone will be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be sold in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colour options and is now available for purchase on the Vivo India E-store and partner retail stores, according to Vivo.

Vivo Y75 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 5G runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) full-HD+ IPS LCD display. Vivo Y75 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. According to Vivo, users can use the extended RAM feature, adding up to 4GB of memory from unutilised storage.

Vivo Y75 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, which features Vivo's Extreme Night AI-based algorithm. Vivo Y75 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) slot.

Connectivity options on Vivo Y75 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio support. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Vivo Y75 5G measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 188 grams, including a metallic decorative ring, according to the company.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
