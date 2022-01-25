Vivo Y75 5G's upcoming launch has been teased on Twitter, ahead of the smartphone's launch in the country. The teaser shows off the design of the company's Vivo Y75 5G handset, which is seen in two colour variants and bearing triple rear cameras, apart from 5G branding. The smartphone's specifications recently surfaced online, tipping a waterdrop-style notch display. The smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, as well as a 5,000mAh battery, according to previous reports.

In a teaser posted to Twitter on Monday, Vivo showed off the design of the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G, confirming older reports tipping a triple camera setup on the smartphone. It sports flat edges along the sides with round corners, as seen in the teaser posted by the company. The smartphone is shown in two colour options — Black and an ‘Aurora Dawn' like colour variant. Vivo Y75 5G does not sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, suggesting it could be located on the power button. Vivo is yet to reveal the specifications and the official launch date of the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G smartphone.

Vivo Y75 5G specifications (expected)

According to a previous report, the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM, with an option to expand available memory via unutilised storage. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408×1,080 pixels) display, according to reports.

The teaser for the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G indicates it will feature a triple camera setup, and a report tips the smartphone to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, Vivo Y75 5G could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report. Vivo Y75 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood that supports 18W charging. As previously mentioned, the company is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, as well as the official launch date of the smartphone.