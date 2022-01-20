Technology News
  Vivo Y75 5G India Launch Tipped for Later This Month, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Vivo Y75 5G India Launch Tipped for Later This Month, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Vivo Y75 5G is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 January 2022 12:31 IST
Vivo Y75 5G India Launch Tipped for Later This Month, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y75 5G was spotted on BIS certification website in December

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 5G may pack 8GB of RAM
  • It was seen on Geekbench listing as well
  • Vivo Y75 5G is expected to run Android 12

Vivo Y75 5G smartphone will be launched in India later this month, as per a report. The smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, and it has allegedly been spotted on multiple certifications websites last year. Vivo Y series has mid-range smartphones, and the company recently launched the Vivo Y21e with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 5,000mAh battery in India this month. Vivo Y55 5G also made its debut in Taiwan earlier this week.

Citing industry sources, MySmartPrice reports that the Vivo Y75 5G is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month, and Vivo may launch the phone quietly on January 26. The report also claims that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there will be a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera setup could be highlighted by a 50-megapixel main sensor, the report says.

Vivo Y75 5G was allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and Indonesia Telecom database websites recently. The latter mentions that the Vivo handset has V2142 model number. A smartphone with the same model number also made it to the Geekbench listing which revealed that the phone is powered by MT6833V/ZA processor, aka MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC clocked at 2GHz. The chipset is shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM, and the phone runs Android 12, as per the listing.

Separately, the Vivo Y75 5G was also believed to have been spotted on Geekbench in June with model number V2060. At that time, the listing revealed that the alleged phone will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC under the hood. The chipset was shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM, and running Android 11.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo Y75 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
