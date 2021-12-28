Technology News
Vivo Y75 5G BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench

Vivo Y75 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 December 2021 15:15 IST
Vivo Y75 5G was spotted on Geekbench with its internal model designation — V2142

Highlights
  • Vivo V75 5G may get 8GB of RAM, Android 12 OS
  • It was earlier spotted on Geekbench with a different model code — V2160
  • Vivo Y75 5G was spotted with multiple listings on Geekbench

Vivo Y75 5G is reportedly gearing up for a launch in India since the upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and Indonesia Telecom database websites. Furthermore, the upcoming Vivo smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekench listing hints at some key specifications of Vivo Y75 5G. However, another Vivo Y75 5G smartphone was spotted on Geekbench in June but it carries a different model number than the one spotted recently.

The upcoming Vivo Y75 5G has been listed on BIS and Indonesia Telecom database. The listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice. The latter mentions that the upcoming Vivo smartphone has V2142 as its internal model designation but does not reveal any specifications of the smartphone. Similarly, the BIS certification does not list any specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G.

Earlier this month, multiple listings of a Vivo V2142 were spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone is said to be Vivo Y75 5G. The upcoming Vivo smartphone received single-core test scores ranging from 515 to 544 points. On the other hand, in the multi-core tests Vivo Y75 5G's scores ranged from 1,541 to 1,675 points.

As per the Geekbench listing, Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core ARM MT6833V/ZA processor, aka MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset is shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 12. Apart from this, there is no other information available on the smartphone.

Vivo Y75 5G was believed to have been spotted on Geekbench in June too. However, the internal model designation listed at the time was V2060. The Geekbench listing shows that the Vivo V2060 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 11. It received a score of 523 points and 1,771 points in the single- and multi-core tests.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo Y75 5G Specifications, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
