Vivo Y74s With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y74s comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 November 2021 13:54 IST
Vivo Y74s With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y74s comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y74s comes in a single configuration
  • The Vivo phone features a waterdrop-style notch
  • Vivo Y74s is offered in two distinct colour options

Vivo Y74s has silently been launched in China. The new Vivo phone is identical to the Vivo Y76s which debuted in the Chinese market earlier this month. The smartphone features dual rear cameras and has a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo Y74s is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Further, the phone comes in two distinct colour options to choose from. Vivo Y74s launch comes just ahead of the Vivo Y65 5G which is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Tuesday, November 23. The upcoming Vivo phone is teased to have a design similar to that of Vivo Y76s but carry features including triple rear cameras to deliver some distinction.

Vivo Y74s price, availability

Vivo Y74s price has been set at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the single 8GB + 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is currently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue and Starry Night Black colours. It is yet to be available for purchase in the country. Details about the global availability and pricing of the Vivo Y74s are yet to be revealed.

Earlier this month, Vivo Y76s was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has a 8GB + 256GB storage model which is available at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300).

Vivo Y74s specifications

Just like Vivo Y76s, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y74s runs on Android 11, along with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The phone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, Vivo Y74s has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y74s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Y74s has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB) storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo has provided a 4,100mAh battery which supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y74s

Vivo Y74s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y74s Price, Vivo Y74s Specifications, Vivo Y74s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi K50 Gaming Series Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Debut in April 2022
Vivo Y74s With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
