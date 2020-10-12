Technology News
Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y73s price has been set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2020 12:29 IST
Vivo Y73s comes with a waterdrop-style notch and an AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73s comes in a lone, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration
  • The Vivo phone offers 5G connectivity
  • Vivo Y73s is initially limited to the Chinese market

Vivo Y73s has been launched as the company's latest 5G phone. The new model carries triple rear cameras and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y73s comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC that was unveiled in July, and is already powering models including the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus, Oppo Reno 4 SE, and the Realme V3. The smartphone also flaunts a gradient back finish that comes in two distinct colour options. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y73s include an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y73s price, availability details

Vivo Y73s price has been set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black mirror and Silver moon colour options. Moreover, it is available for pre-orders in China, with its shipments beginning from October 16. There are no details about the global launch of the Vivo Y73s at the moment.

Vivo Y73s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y73s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, there is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

To support selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y73s carries a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front that comes along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y73s comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,100mAh battery on the Y73s that supports 18W Dual Flash fast charging. The battery pack is touted to deliver up to 18.8 hours of talk time on a 4G network. Besides, the phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and weighs 171.3 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y73s

Vivo Y73s

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y73s price, Vivo Y73s, Vivo
