Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000

Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000

Vivo Y73 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2021 14:10 IST
Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo Y73 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73 is expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone could come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Vivo has not shared specifications for Vivo Y73

Vivo Y73 will launch in India on June 10 and ahead of the launch, its pricing and design have surfaced online. The design of the phone has been teased by the company already but details on pricing have not been shared yet. Also, while Vivo has only partially shared the design of Vivo Y73, these alleged renders show the phone from all angles. The phone will be offered in two colour options, will pack a triple rear camera setup, and a notch for the selfie shooter.

Vivo Y73 price in India (expected)

As per the pricing reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles, Vivo Y73 will cost Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is unclear if there will be other configurations as well. The company has teased two colour options, one with a plane black back panel and one with a purple back panel that has a pattern on it.

The renders shared in the report show the purple variant of the Vivo Y73 from all angles. The Vivo branding can be seen on the back along with a triple rear camera setup. Power and volume buttons are located at the right side with the SIM card tray on the left. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. At the top, a single microphone can be seen.

Vivo Y73 specifications (expected)

Specifications for Vivo Y73 were recently leaked. The phone is expected to run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Vivo Y73 has been confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup. The leaked specifications suggest it will include a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Vivo Y73 may include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. An in-display fingerprint scanner is expected as well since there isn't one on the side or the back. Vivo Y73 is expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could measure 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weigh 170 grams.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y73, Vivo Y73 Price in India, Vivo Y73 Specifications, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed

Related Stories

Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  2. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live: All the Details
  10. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  3. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
  4. Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
  5. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador, First Country in the World to Do So
  6. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live With Up to 40 Percent Savings on Smartphones, Accessories
  7. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 7 Series ZenUI Updates Bring New Features, Improvements, and Fixes
  8. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched
  9. Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: Stealing a Single Password Allowed Hackers to Infiltrate System
  10. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels, 4K QLED Display Launched in India in 4 Screen Sizes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com