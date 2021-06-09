Vivo Y73 will launch in India on June 10 and ahead of the launch, its pricing and design have surfaced online. The design of the phone has been teased by the company already but details on pricing have not been shared yet. Also, while Vivo has only partially shared the design of Vivo Y73, these alleged renders show the phone from all angles. The phone will be offered in two colour options, will pack a triple rear camera setup, and a notch for the selfie shooter.

Vivo Y73 price in India (expected)

As per the pricing reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles, Vivo Y73 will cost Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is unclear if there will be other configurations as well. The company has teased two colour options, one with a plane black back panel and one with a purple back panel that has a pattern on it.

The renders shared in the report show the purple variant of the Vivo Y73 from all angles. The Vivo branding can be seen on the back along with a triple rear camera setup. Power and volume buttons are located at the right side with the SIM card tray on the left. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. At the top, a single microphone can be seen.

Vivo Y73 specifications (expected)

Specifications for Vivo Y73 were recently leaked. The phone is expected to run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Vivo Y73 has been confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup. The leaked specifications suggest it will include a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Vivo Y73 may include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. An in-display fingerprint scanner is expected as well since there isn't one on the side or the back. Vivo Y73 is expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could measure 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weigh 170 grams.

