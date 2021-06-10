Vivo Y73 has launched in India as an affordable 4G smartphone from the Chinese brand. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options to choose from. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup. In terms of design, there is a display notch for the selfie camera, slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin. Vivo Y73 is a slim phone with just 7.38mm of thickness and is also lightweight.

Vivo Y73 price in India, availability, sale offers

Vivo Y73 is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colours. It will be available for purchase via Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and offline partner retail stores. As of now, only Flipkart and Vivo India store have the phone listed for sale.

Vivo India store is offering a flat Rs. 500 cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv as well. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback for transactions using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Vivo Y73 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 3GB extended RAM feature that uses extra storage space to boost the phone's performance. Vivo says this extended RAM technology can use 3GB of external memory to keep up to 20 apps open in memory at the same time. You get 128GB of onboard storage with the phone that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, Vivo Y73 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y73 include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the phone that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y73 measures 161.24x74.37x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.

