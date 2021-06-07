Technology News
loading

Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed

Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 June 2021 10:37 IST
Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo Y73 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73 is tipped to include a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The phone may feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display
  • Vivo Y73 may be priced in India at around Rs. 20,000

Vivo Y73, an upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, has been teased to launch in India soon. The company has released the first teaser of the smartphone after its launch was tipped last week. The teaser reveals the back panel design of Vivo Y73, and it seems to resemble the render that was leaked earlier. The Vivo Y73 smartphone is expected to be priced in India at around Rs. 20,000 and is tipped to launch sometime this week itself. The phone has triple rear cameras on the back.

The company tweeted the teaser via its Vivo India handle on June 6, hinting at the imminent arrival of Vivo Y73 in the country. It is teased to come in two finishes — Blue and Black. The Blue finish has a diamond-patterned design and features a waterdrop-style notch at the front. The teaser says that the phone is coming soon but an exact launch date has not been announced yet.

Vivo Y3 is seen to have three cameras inside the module in a triangular formation, with a large sensor on top and two small sensors sitting at the bottom. The power and volume buttons are sitting on the phone's right side and it seems to have an slim form factor overall.

The upcoming Vivo Y73's specifications have leaked online earlier and the phone is tipped to feature an AMOLED display and pack an 8GB RAM. The triple camera setup on the back of Vivo Y73 is expected to include a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone was recently spotted on Google Play Console and IMEI database recently. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC and run Android 11. The Google Play Console listing suggests the phone features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. Vivo Y73 is tipped to carry model number V2059.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y73, Vivo Y73 Specifications, Vivo Y73 Price in India, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Ban in Nigeria Over Deleting President’s Tweet Condemned by US, EU

Related Stories

Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
  5. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Hubble Telescope Discovers a ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy: See Photo
  8. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  2. Flipkart in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Others: Report
  3. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Smartwatch for Kids With 18 Activity Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Fly to Space With Brother on Blue Origin Rocket on July 20
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Specifications Tipped via Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench Listings; Could Launch Soon
  6. Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?
  7. Google Agrees to Change Some Ad Practices After French Watchdog Imposes Fine of EUR 220 Million
  8. Twitter May Allow Users to 'Change Who Can Reply' on Their Tweets
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Storage Model Ahead of June 8 Launch
  10. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com