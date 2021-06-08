Technology News
Vivo Y73 India Launch Date Confirmed as June 10; Unofficial Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications

Vivo Y73 could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2021 14:04 IST
Vivo Y73 India Launch Date Confirmed as June 10; Unofficial Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo Y73 will pack three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73 may come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display
  • Pricing for the phone has not been shared yet
  • Vivo Y73 could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo Y73 is set to launch in India on Thursday, June 10 at 12pm, the company has announced on Twitter. Vivo has already shared the design of the phone and all of its specifications have purportedly leaked in the last few weeks. The Vivo Y73 will come with a triple rear camera setup and two colour options. It will sport a notch for the selfie camera, which is to be expected from a budget-friendly phone such as the Vivo Y73. Additionally, an unboxing video of the phone has gone live on YouTube that shows a hands-on of the phone along with its specifications.

Vivo India took to Twitter to share that the Vivo Y73 will launch on June 10 at 12pm (noon). As of now, it is unclear if there will be a livestream for the launch or if it will simply be listed online. The tweet comes with an image showing the back panel of the phone featuring a triple rear camera setup. Besides this, no other details have been officially shared.

Last week, known tipster Yogesh shared all the specifications of the Vivo Y73, which have now been verified, albeit unofficially, by the recent unboxing video.

Vivo Y73 specifications (expected)

Vivo Y73 is said to run Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 408 ppi pixel density, a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y73 will pack a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y73 may include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. An in-display fingerprint scanner is expected as well. The Vivo Y73 could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weigh 170 grams.

As mentioned, these specifications have been leaked via multiple sources and have not been shared by Vivo.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo Y73, Vivo Y73 Specifications, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
macOS Monterey 12 Now Official With Universal Control, Shortcuts; New Developer Tools Announced

