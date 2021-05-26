Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon

Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon

Vivo Y73 2021 is expected to come with the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC while the Vivo V21e 5G may come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2021 18:41 IST
Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon

Vivo launched the 4G Vivo V21 in Malaysia last month

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73 2021 and Vivo V21e 5G are expected to launch with Android 11
  • Vivo Y73 2021 could come with 8GB RAM
  • Vivo V21e 5G may share some similarities to Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo Y73 2021 and Vivo V21e 5G smartphone models have allegedly been spotted in Google Play Console listings. Vivo Y73 2021 has also been spotted in an alleged IMEI listing that shows its model number to be V2059. Vivo V21e was launched in Malaysia last month along with the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21. Now, it is expected to be working on a 5G variant of Vivo V21e that could be launched globally soon. Vivo has not shared any information either of the phones.

Vivo Y73 2021 moniker was confirmed by an alleged IMEI database listing that connects it to model number V2059. This model number was spotted in a Google Play Console listing, hinting at some of the specifications. The phone may be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC (MT6785), 8GB RAM, and a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. It will likely run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Google Play Console listing was spotted by 91Mobiles.

On the other hand, Vivo V21e 5G was spotted in a Google Play Console listing by MySmartPrice. It shows the phone could sport the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (MT6833V), 8GB RAM, and a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. It is also expected to run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

The 4G variant of Vivo V21e that was launched in Malaysia is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is unclear what all similarities the 5G model will have with the 4G variant but it is likely that Vivo V21e 5G will retain the triple rear camera setup, among other features.

It should be noted that Vivo has not yet shared any information on Vivo Y73 2021 or Vivo V21e 5G so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 8GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo Y73 2021 Specifications, Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  5. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 and 3 Zephyrus Gaming Laptops in India
  8. The Best PS5 and PS4 Deals in PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  10. Oppo A74 5G Review: Great Battery Life, but What Else?
#Latest Stories
  1. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  2. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  3. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  4. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched
  8. CoWIN Guidelines for API Usage to Allow Booking of COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  10. Crytocurrency Mining Banned in Iran for 4 Months Amid Power Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com