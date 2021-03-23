Technology News
Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 March 2021 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Thailand

Vivo Y72 5G comes with Super Linear speakers with Speaker Boost 3.0 technology

Highlights
  • Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display
  • It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Vivo Y72 5G is offered in 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Vivo Y72 5G has been launched in Thailand, expanding the Chinese company's Y-series smartphone lineup. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup. It features an Ultra Game Mode as well as a Multi-Turbo mode that is touted to increase work efficiency. The handset also comes equipped with Super Linear speakers with Speaker Boost 3.0 technology that is claimed to deliver a distinctly clear sound. The phone's camera comes with a Super Night Mode that can help capture sharp photos at night.

Vivo Y72 5G price, availability

Vivo Y72 is priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs 23,300) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset will be available for pre-booking from March 23 to March 30, and it will go on sale on March 31. It is offered in two colour options — Graphite Black and Dream Glow.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD IPS display. It offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, Vivo Y72 5G has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor clubbed with f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens housed in a rectangular module along with an LED flash. At the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y72 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm in dimensions and weighs 193 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
