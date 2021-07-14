Vivo Y72 5G India launch date is set for July 15. And now its pricing and key specifications have been leaked online. The phone was unveiled in Thailand in March this year and is now set to arrive in India. Based on leaked specifications, the India variant of the Vivo Y72 5G may see slightly different specifications than the Thailand model. The India variant is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, whereas the Vivo Y72 5G Thailand variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Vivo Y72 5G price in India (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to leak the price of the Vivo Y72 5G in India. It is reported to be priced in India at Rs. 20,990 and may come in a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Renders leaked by Ambhore show the phone in White and Black gradient hues. The phone has a waterdrop-style display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, a dual camera setup with flash support inside its rectangular-shaped rear camera module, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Going by the renders, the Vivo Y72 5G India model looks to be a rebrand of the Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) that was launched in China in May.

Vivo Y72 5G India model specifications (expected)

Even the leaked specifications of the Vivo Y72 5G seems to be identical to the Vivo Y52s (T1 Version). Ambhore claims that the Vivo Y72 5G India model may run on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11.1 and feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage will likely be 128GB and there is expected to be a dual camera setup at the back. The main camera could include a 48-megapixel sensor and there may be a 2-megapixel depth sensor accompanying it. At the front, there will likely be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo Y72 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

91Mobiles has also leaked the same specifications of the Vivo Y72 5G India model. Additionally, the report adds that the phone may get a microSD card slot for expansion of storage. Camera features are tipped to include Pose Master, Face Beauty, and Super Night Mode modes. The report also claims the Vivo Y72 5G will measure 164.2 x 75.4 x 8.4mm and weigh 185 grams. Connectivity features are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

