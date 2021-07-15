Vivo Y72 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The new Vivo phone is a tweaked version of the original Vivo Y72 that debuted in Thailand in March. It comes with dual rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Indian variant Vivo Y72 5G also comes with extended RAM of up to 4GB. Vivo has preloaded features including an Ultra Game Mode and Esports Mode on the latest model to offer an enhanced gaming experience. Further, the phone comes with a Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature that is claimed to optimise system processes.

Vivo Y72 5G price in India, launch offers

Vivo Y72 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 20,990 for the single, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Magic and Slate Grey colour options and is available for purchase starting today (Thursday, July 15) via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store, among other channels.

Launch offers on the Vivo Y72 5G include a Rs. 1,500 cashback through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card and EMI transactions, a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 999 for six months, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

The original Vivo Y72 was launched in Thailand at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration but with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y72 5G India variant runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y72 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y72 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.15×75.35×8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.