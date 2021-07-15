Technology News
  Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 20,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 July 2021 12:53 IST
Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y72 5G features a waterdrop-style display design and offers a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y72 5G in India is different from its original version
  • The Vivo phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage
  • Vivo Y72 5G features two distinct colour options

Vivo Y72 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The new Vivo phone is a tweaked version of the original Vivo Y72 that debuted in Thailand in March. It comes with dual rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Indian variant Vivo Y72 5G also comes with extended RAM of up to 4GB. Vivo has preloaded features including an Ultra Game Mode and Esports Mode on the latest model to offer an enhanced gaming experience. Further, the phone comes with a Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature that is claimed to optimise system processes.

Vivo Y72 5G price in India, launch offers

Vivo Y72 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 20,990 for the single, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Magic and Slate Grey colour options and is available for purchase starting today (Thursday, July 15) via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store, among other channels.

Launch offers on the Vivo Y72 5G include a Rs. 1,500 cashback through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card and EMI transactions, a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 999 for six months, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

The original Vivo Y72 was launched in Thailand at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration but with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y72 5G India variant runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y72 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y72 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.15×75.35×8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y72 5G price in India, Vivo Y72 5G specifications, Vivo Y72 5G, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
