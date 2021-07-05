Vivo Y72 5G India launch is around the corner, according to a new report. It cites a Vivo official among other sources to claim that the phone will make its India debut on July 15. A tipster has also shared a poster of the smartphone that shows renders of the smartphone, its colour options, some key specifications, as well as launch offers with partner bands when the phone goes on sale in the country. The Vivo Y72 5G was launched in Thailand in March this year.

91Mobiles reports that the Vivo Y72 5G will launch in India on July 15. The report also includes a poster, shared exclusively by tipster Yogesh with the publication, that shows the phone in the two colour options — Dream Glow and Graphite Black. The official-looking poster suggests that the phone will go on sale in India with a Rs. 1,500 cashback offer on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank transactions. Additionally, it could also be offered with a one-time screen replacement from Vivo and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. Citing the tipster, the report says that the Vivo Y72 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

According to the poster, Vivo Y72 5G is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and with a 4GB extended RAM feature. The poster also shows that the smartphone will feature a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo Y72 5G was launched in Thailand in March and, going by those specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD IPS display. The Indian variant could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that will have 128GB of onboard storage. It may run Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11.

The global version of Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

