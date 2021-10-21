Technology News
Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y71t carries a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2021 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y71t will go on sale in China starting November 1

Highlights
  • Vivo Y71t is currently available for pre-orders in the Chinese market
  • The new Vivo phone features dual rear cameras
  • Vivo Y71t comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Vivo Y71t has been launched as the latest model in the company's Y series. The new Vivo phone comes with a 20:9 AMOLED display that carries a waterdrop-style notch design. The Vivo Y71t also includes dual rear cameras, 44W fast charging, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It also comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage and two distinct colour options. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y71t include a 64-megapixel primary camera, five-layer liquid cooling system, and a 98 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

Vivo Y71t price, availability details

Vivo Y71t price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400). It features Mirage and Midnight Blue colours and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its sale scheduled for November 1. Details about the global pricing and availability of the Vivo Y71t are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y71t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y71t runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Vivo Y71t has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of LDRR4 RAM as standard. The built-in RAM also supports virtual expansion by up to 4GB to enhance multitasking.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y71t has the dual rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y71t comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14.5 hours of talk time over a 4G network on a single charge. The battery also supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 160.63x73.91x7.67mm and weighs 166.3 grams for the Midnight Blue colour, while its Mirage shade has 160.63x73.91x7.79mm dimensions and weighs 167.9 grams.

Vivo Y71t

Vivo Y71t

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    Comment
     
     

