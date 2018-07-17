NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vivo Y71i With 5.99-Inch Display, 8-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y71i With 5.99-Inch Display, 8-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
17 July 2018
Highlights

  • Vivo Y71i packs 2GB RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,990
  • Vivo Y71i to run Android 8.1 Oreo, sport 16GB inbuilt storage

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched the Vivo Y71 in India in April this year, and made it available across offline and online retail outlets for the price of Rs. 10,990. Now, an established retailer confirms that a new variant called Vivo Y71i is set to arrive into the market. This smartphone variant will downgrade a few specifications, and be available at a cheaper price tag in India. The retailer has also revealed the entire specification sheet and the price of the Vivo Y71i in the country.

Vivo Y71i will be priced at Rs. 8,990, and is going to be made available soon in offline stores, as first reported Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. He has also tweeted the entire specification sheet of the Vivo Y71i, indicating that this variant will see a downgrade in RAM and rear camera specification. Gadgets 360 has also received independent confirmation of the launch in India, as well as its specificatinos. Design-wise, the smartphone is expected to look identical to the Vivo Y71. We've contacted Vivo for an official statement regarding the upcoming launch, and will update this space when we hear back.

The Vivo Y71i runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, have dual-SIM support, and sport a 5.99-inch (720x1440 pixels) full-view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is reported to be at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) via a dedicated card slot.

Optics include a 8-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.0 aperture and HDR mode, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture and AI beauty features. The Vivo Y71i has the standard connectivity options. While Mahesh Telecom notes it has a 3,360mAh battery, our own sources are confirming a 3,285mAh battery.

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3285mAh
