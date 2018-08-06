NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y71 4GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India: Report

, 06 August 2018
Vivo Y71 4GB RAM variant is now reportedly available at Rs. 11,990 in India.

  • Vivo Y71 4GB RAM variant price has been slashed in India
  • The smartphone was launched at Rs. 12,990
  • The new price is yet to be reflected on online listings

Vivo Y71 price has reportedly been dropped in India. The 4GB RAM variant of the Vivo Y71 that debuted in the country at Rs. 12,990 is now said to be available at Rs. 11,990. Notably, the handset was launched in its 3GB RAM variant back in April at a price of Rs. 10,990. It comes with an 18:9 FullView display and is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. Similar to other budget Android smartphones in the current market, the Vivo Y71 also has thin bezels and comes preloaded with a face unlock feature called Face Access. It also runs Android Oreo with the company's custom FunTouch skin on top.

Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom in a tweet on Monday revealed the price cut. However, the new price is yet to be reflected on the Vivo E-Store and Amazon India. We've reached to Vivo India to get clarity on the price cut. This story will be updated upon the receipt of an official response.

Vivo Y71 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y71 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of FunTouch OS 4.0 and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with a PDAF (phase-detection autofocus) lens and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. The rear camera supports a lighting optimisation feature to enhance low light results. Similarly, there is an AI Beauty mode for selfies.

The Vivo Y71 is equipped with 16GB and 32GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There are connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3360mAh battery that works with a Vivo Smart Engine. The proprietary feature is claimed to improve battery performance.

Vivo Y71

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3360mAh
Vivo Y71 4GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India: Report
