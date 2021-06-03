Technology News
loading

Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70t is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2021 17:41 IST
Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70t has three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y70t starts at CNY 1,499
  • There is no information on its international availability
  • Vivo Y70t has a 48-megapixel primary camera

Vivo Y70t 5G smartphone was launched in China on Thursday, June 3. The phone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup. Vivo Y70t is offered in three colour options and three configurations. It has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels on the top and sides. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports fast charging. Notably, the phone comes with the dated Android 10.

Vivo Y70t price

Vivo Y70t is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Grey colours. It is already on sale in China. Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability of the Vivo Y70t.

Vivo Y70t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y70t runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the phone carries a Samsung Exynos 880 SoC along with a Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y70t packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.05 lens for selfies and video calls housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y70t include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo Y70t is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y70t

Vivo Y70t

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 880
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 47-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y70t, Vivo Y70t Price, Vivo Y70t Specifications, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst
Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  5. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  6. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  9. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst
  3. Amazon Ring’s Neighbourhood Watch App Is Making Police Requests for User Video Footage Public
  4. Netflix Unveils Mumbai Post-Production Facility in a Global First for the Streamer
  5. Nokia C20 Plus Set to Launch on June 11: Expected Specifications
  6. Noise Air Buds Mini TWS Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India
  7. Vivo Y73 India Launch Tipped to Be ‘Within a Week’, Price and Render Leaked Online
  8. Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched
  9. WhatsApp Trying to Force Users to Accept New Policy Before Data Protection Law Comes: Centre to High Court
  10. Scientists Develop Open-Source AI Humanoid Head Eva That Uses Facial Expressions to Communicate Like Humans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com