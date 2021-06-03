Vivo Y70t 5G smartphone was launched in China on Thursday, June 3. The phone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup. Vivo Y70t is offered in three colour options and three configurations. It has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels on the top and sides. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports fast charging. Notably, the phone comes with the dated Android 10.

Vivo Y70t price

Vivo Y70t is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Grey colours. It is already on sale in China. Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability of the Vivo Y70t.

Vivo Y70t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y70t runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the phone carries a Samsung Exynos 880 SoC along with a Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y70t packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.05 lens for selfies and video calls housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y70t include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo Y70t is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.

