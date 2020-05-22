Technology News
loading

Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch

Vivo Y70s is tipped to sport an Exynos 880 SoC

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 22 May 2020 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Technology Digital Black Rice

The Vivo Y70s sports a Exynos 880 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y70s teased to have 5G support
  • It is tipped to sport an Exynos 880 SoC
  • Vivo Y70s is said to have a triple rear camera setup

Vivo Y70s has now hit headlines, and it looks like Vivo is gearing up to launch more smartphones under its Y series. It was recently reported that Vivo would be bringing the Vivo Y30 to India sometime next month. Now, a Vivo Y70s poster has popped up revealing Vivo's plans of launching this new smartphone as well. The official teaser from the company tips 5G support for this new smartphone while another post on Weibo tips three different colour variants along with live images of the Vivo Y70s that reveal the smartphone design and its packaging.

The official teaser of the Vivo Y70s surfaced on Weibo tipping that the smartphone has 5G support. The official teaser does not reveal much but another post on Weibo shares another official-looking poster which tips three colour variants of the smartphone. The same post also shares live images of the Vivo Y70s along with the retail box of the smartphone. It could be possible that the smartphone is very close to its official launch in China.

The official-looking poster also tips that the Vivo Y70s has a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back. It also tips a 4,500mAh battery and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

The Vivo Y70s is tipped to sport a Samsung Exynos 880 processor with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHZ and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.79GHz. It has a Mali-G75 GPU. This is in line with a previous sighting of the Vivo Y70s on a benchmarking website. The smartphone is tipped to sport 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While it was benchmarked, the smartphone did score 641 and 1814 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. This Vivo Y70s is tipped to run Android 10. Another report in the past tips 18W charging support for the device.

It looks like the Vivo Y70s is very close to its official launch and we can expect to see an announcement from Vivo soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y70s
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie

Related Stories

Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  5. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  6. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  8. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Mi 10 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Meeting App: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea for Ban Until Appropriate Legislation
  2. Amazon to Hire 50,000 Temp Workers in India as Lockdown Boosts Demand
  3. India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
  4. Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie
  5. Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch
  6. Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  8. Parallel Universe Discovered? No, NASA Hasn't Found a Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  9. WhatsApp for Android, iPhone Gets QR Code Support for Beta Testers
  10. Sid Meier's Civilization VI Is Free for PC on the Epic Games Store Till May 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com