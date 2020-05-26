Technology News
loading

Vivo Y70s With 5G Support, Exynos 880 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70s is the first smartphone to use Samsung Exynos 880 SoC.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 26 May 2020 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y70s With 5G Support, Exynos 880 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70s features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y70s has been launched with 5G support
  • It is the first phone to be powered by Exynos 880 SoC
  • The phone will go on sale in China on June 1

Vivo Y70s has been launched in China as the first smartphone to be powered by the new Samsung Exynos 880 SoC. This comes after the phone's alleged Geekbench listing two weeks ago tipped the Y70s having a new chipset. It is a 5G phone that features a 6.53-inch display, 128GB onboard storage, and triple rear cameras. The phone will go on sale next month in the company's home market, however, there is no word on the global release.

Vivo Y70s price, availability

Vivo Y70s price is set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB + 128GB variant will sell for CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,300). You get the option to choose from Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue, and Moon Shadow Black colour options. The sale begins in China on June 1. We will have to wait for further information regarding its availability in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y70s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo Y70s comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.72 percent. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 880 SoC having two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6GB or 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10.

The phone is equipped with triple cameras at the back, comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. You can use night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, and other modes while using the camera.

Vivo Y70s packs 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine flash charging. It features liquid cooling technology as well. For connectivity, there is 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and compass. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given for authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 162.07x76.61x8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y70s

Vivo Y70s

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y70s, Vivo, Vivo Y70s price, Vivo Y70 specifications
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition With Transformers Logo, Gold Accents Launched: Price and Specifications
SonyLIV Unveils ‘All New’ Facelift, Originals, Premières to Make Itself Relevant Again

Related Stories

Vivo Y70s With 5G Support, Exynos 880 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  3. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  4. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  5. Uber Lays Off 600 Employees in India, Offers 10 Months Payout
  6. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped
  10. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
#Latest Stories
  1. Exceptionally Rare "Cosmic Ring of Fire" Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Exceptionally Rare "Cosmic Ring of Fire" Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
  3. Coronavirus: Red Cross Urges Halt to Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  4. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
  5. Samsung Unveils Exynos 880 SoC With Integrated 5G Modem, AI Capabilities for Mid-Range Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 to Launch in India in First Week of June: Report
  7. Could a Space Congestion Charge Clear Up Junk-Ridden Skies?
  8. Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Ratings Saga Explained
  9. Motorola Razr Second-Generation Foldable Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launch Tipped
  10. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With Bezel-Less Design, 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com