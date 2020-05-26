Vivo Y70s has been launched in China as the first smartphone to be powered by the new Samsung Exynos 880 SoC. This comes after the phone's alleged Geekbench listing two weeks ago tipped the Y70s having a new chipset. It is a 5G phone that features a 6.53-inch display, 128GB onboard storage, and triple rear cameras. The phone will go on sale next month in the company's home market, however, there is no word on the global release.

Vivo Y70s price, availability

Vivo Y70s price is set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB + 128GB variant will sell for CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,300). You get the option to choose from Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue, and Moon Shadow Black colour options. The sale begins in China on June 1. We will have to wait for further information regarding its availability in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y70s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo Y70s comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.72 percent. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 880 SoC having two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6GB or 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10.

The phone is equipped with triple cameras at the back, comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. You can use night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, and other modes while using the camera.

Vivo Y70s packs 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine flash charging. It features liquid cooling technology as well. For connectivity, there is 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and compass. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given for authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 162.07x76.61x8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.

