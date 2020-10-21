Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70 is a rebranded version of the recently launched Vivo V20 SE.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 21 October 2020 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y70 (L) and Vivo Y11s has been listed on the company’s UK website

Highlights
  • Vivo forays into Europe with four new phones
  • Vivo Y11s is a toned-down version of Vivo Y20s
  • Vivo Y70 features a triple rear camera setup

Vivo Y70 and Vivo Y11s have been launched in Europe as the latest affordable smartphones from the Chinese company. Vivo forayed into the European market with four offerings – Vivo X51 5G, Vivo Y20s, Vivo Y70, and Vivo Y11s. The X51 5G and Y20s are rebranded versions of Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo Y20, respectively, smartphones that were launched earlier this year. On the other hand, the Vivo Y70 seems to be a rebranded variant of Vivo V20 SE that was launched in September – with slightly tweaked cameras. Going by the specifications, Vivo Y11s appears to be a watered-down version of the Vivo Y20s.

Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s price

According to a press release from the company, Vivo Y70 is priced at GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 26,900) in the UK and will be available for purchase starting October 29. The pricing or availability details of Vivo Y11s has not been announced yet. Both the phones have been listed on the company's UK website. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more details.

Marking Vivo's first foray into the European market, all the phones will be launched in the following countries – France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

Vivo Y70 specifications

As per the specifications listed on Vivo's UK site, the Y70 appears to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Vivo V20 SE. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y70 runs Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, Vivo Y70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128 onboard storage.

Vivo Y70 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel snapper placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front. In comparison, the triple rear camera setup on Vivo V20 SE comprised a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The V20 SE also came with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo Y70 packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Vivo Y70 is offered in two colour options – Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 161x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

Vivo Y11s specifications

Vivo Y11s appears to be a toned-down variant of Vivo Y20s. Interestingly, Vivo Y20s itself is a rebranded version of the vanilla Vivo Y20 that was launched in India in August.
According to the listing on the company's UK website, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y11s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

The primary difference between the Y11s and Y20s lies in the phones' camera configuration. While Vivo Y20s sports a triple rear camera setup, the Y11s comes with dual rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Both phones, however, feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front.

Vivo Y11s comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This is also a step down from the 4G RAM and 128GB storage found in the Y20s. Connectivity options on Vivo Y11s comprises Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, and a Micro USB port.

While we await news on the pricing details of the Y11s, Vivo X51 5G has been priced at GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 71,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage model in the UK. On the other hand, Vivo Y20s will retail at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 14,400).

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y70

Vivo Y70

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Y11s

Vivo Y11s

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s, Vivo Y70 Specifications, Vivo Y11s Specifications, Vivo X51 5G, Vivo Y20s, Vivo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  6. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  2. Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Battery Size Leaked via 3C Listing, Display Details Tipped as Well
  5. DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched
  6. Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
  8. Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
  9. Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com