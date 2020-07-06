Technology News
Vivo Y70 Price, Specifications Leaked; Triple Cameras and Exynos 880 SoC Tipped

Vivo launched Vivo Y70s in May with almost the same specifications.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 July 2020 14:11 IST
Vivo Y70s packs triple rear cameras and comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y70 is said to come in two RAM configurations
  • It will reportedly carry an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo Y70 development is yet to be confirmed by Vivo

Vivo Y70 appears to be in the works, and a tipster has now leaked the phone's key specifications. According to the tipster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the rumoured Vivo phone is almost identical to the Vivo Y70s that was launched in May this year. The Vivo Y70 is tipped to carry Samsung's Exynos 880 SoC, triple rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery. The Chinese tech company is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

Vivo Y70 price (expected)

The Vivo Y70 price will reportedly start at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Its 8GB + 128GB variant will carry a price tag CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,200), as per the tipster on Weibo.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y70s price in China is set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,300).

Vivo Y70 specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Vivo Y70 will sport a 60Hz LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. It is said to be powered by octa-core Exynos 880 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. Similar to Vivo Y70s, the rumoured Vivo Y70 will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup comprising, a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. However, the Vivo Y70 is rumoured to carry an 8-megapixel front camera, instead of a 16-megapixel front camera on Vivo Y70s.

The Vivo phone is further said to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Other features reportedly include 5G connectivity, NFC support, and 128GB onboard storage. It is unclear whether the onboard storage is expandable.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

