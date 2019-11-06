Vivo has quietly launched a new smartphone in its home market. Dubbed as Vivo Y5s, the new smartphone is essentially the same smartphone as Vivo Y19 that was recently introduced in Thailand. Vivo Y5s also shares almost all specifications with Vivo U3 that debuted in China last month. The only difference between Vivo Y5s and Vivo U3 is the SoC. The Vivo Y5s uses MediaTek's Helio P65 SoC, whereas the Vivo U3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Vivo Y5s price, colours

Vivo Y5s carries a price tag of CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in Blue, Black, and Green colours with a gradient finish. It is expected to go on sale in the coming days. There is no word on the launch of the Vivo Y5s outside China at this point, however we might see the release of Vivo Y19 in some global markets.

Vivo Y5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y5s runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and Mali-G52 GPU. The Vivo Y5s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Vivo Y5s features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

Among other specifications, you will get a rear fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB 2.0, and 4G VoLTE support, and 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo Y5s. The phone measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm and weighs 193 grams.