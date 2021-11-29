Vivo Y55s has been spotted in a China Telecom listing, hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone in the country. The listing shows renders of the phone as well as its key specifications. The new Vivo Y-series handset is listed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700. It is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone purportedly packs a 6,000mAh battery as well. The China Telecom listing has also leaked the alleged price of the Vivo Y55s.

Vivo Y55s price, launch date (leaked)

Vivo Y55s is listed on China Telecom with model number V2164A. As per the listing, the handset will come in a sole 8GB + 128GB storage configuration with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200). The listing suggests Ceramic Black and Mirror Lake Blue colour options (translated) for the Vivo Y55s. According to the listing, the phone will launch in China on December 4.

Vivo Y55s specifications (leaked)

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y55s is listed to run on Android 11 and sport dual-SIM slots. The handset is said to feature a 6.58-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. As mentioned, the display is shown with a waterdrop style-notch design.

As per the listing, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood (model number MT6833). As mentioned, the processor will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

According to the listing, the Vivo Y55s features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the handset is listed to carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Y55s packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, as per the listing. Connectivity options in the new Vivo phone are said to include Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors reportedly include a direction sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor. As per the listing, the Vivo Y55s measures 163.87x75.33x9.17mm and weighs 199.8 grams.