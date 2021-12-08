Vivo Y55s 5G was launched in China on Wednesday, marking the newest 5G-equipped addition to the company's Y-series portfolio. As predicted by previous leaks, the Vivo Y55s is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The VivoY55s comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's Origin OS skin on top.

Vivo Y55s 5G price, availability

Vivo Y55s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and is available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Pink. A listing for the smartphone is now live on the company's website, but there is no word on when it will go on sale.

Vivo Y55s 5G specifications

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Vivo Y55s 5G comes with support for 5G network and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 18W over USB Type-C.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y55s 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front of the smartphone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera located in a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack located next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

