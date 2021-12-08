Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y55s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50 Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched; Price, Specifications

Vivo Y55s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched; Price, Specifications

Vivo Y55s 5G runs on the company’s Origin OS skin, based on Android 11.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2021 17:31 IST
Vivo Y55s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched; Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y55s 5G is available in Black (pictured) Blue and Pink colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y55s 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
  • It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • Vivo Y55s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) in China

Vivo Y55s 5G was launched in China on Wednesday, marking the newest 5G-equipped addition to the company's Y-series portfolio. As predicted by previous leaks, the Vivo Y55s is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The VivoY55s comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's Origin OS skin on top.

Vivo Y55s 5G price, availability

Vivo Y55s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and is available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Pink. A listing for the smartphone is now live on the company's website, but there is no word on when it will go on sale. 

Vivo Y55s 5G specifications

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Vivo Y55s 5G comes with support for 5G network and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 18W over USB Type-C.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y55s 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front of the smartphone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera located in a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack located next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y55s 5G, Vivo, Vivo Y55s 5G Specifications, Vivo Y55s 5G Launched
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Jabra Elite 3 Review: Premium Feel at an Affordable Price

Related Stories

Vivo Y55s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched; Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
  3. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
  5. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  6. Third-Biggest Bitcoin Whale Adds 2,700 Coins Worth $137 Billion
  7. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. Realme 9i Alleged Renders Suggest Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  2. Apple Watch (2022) Series May Include Three Models, iPhone SE (2023) to Bring Substantial Upgrades: Kuo
  3. TRAI Asks Telcos to Allow Port-Out SMS Facility Irrespective of Tariff Offer, Voucher Value
  4. Vivo Y55s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched; Price, Specifications
  5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC; to Launch on PS5 on January 28
  6. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs
  7. Bitcoin Trading Is Coming to Colombian Lender Bancolombia; Crypto Exchange Gemini to Enable Transactions
  8. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs in 43-Inch, 55-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Testing Notepad With Dark Mode, Multi-Level Undo Feature on Windows 11
  10. Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com