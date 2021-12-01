Technology News
loading

Vivo Y55 5G Benchmarks Spotted, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM

The benchmark suggests that Vivo Y55 5G could run on Android 12 out of the box.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2021 12:47 IST
Vivo Y55 5G Benchmarks Spotted, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: surfing.tydevice.com

Vivo Y55s (pictured) could feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC as the Vivo Y55 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo Y55 5G received single-core and multi-core scores of 430 and 1,438
  • Vivo is yet to reveal any details about the Y55 5G smartphone
  • The company is also tipped to launch the Vivo Y55s with the same chipset

Vivo Y55 5G specifications have been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. The smartphone could reportedly sport the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Recent reports revealed the appearance of Vivo Y55s which is expected to launch in China in the near future. The Vivo Y55s is also tipped to feature the same chipset and could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

A new benchmark listing for the Vivo Y55 5G was first spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, which suggests that Vivo could be working on another smartphone alongside the recently leaked Vivo Y55s smartphone. The device has a single-core score of 430, and a multi-core score of 1,438. The company is yet to reveal any details about the Vivo Y55 5G smartphone.

According to the benchmark entry for the 'Vivo V2127', the smartphone could be equipped with the ARM MT6833V/ZA SoC with six 2GHz cores and two 2.20GHz cores, which is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The handset could also come with 8GB of RAM, according to the listing.

The listing also mentions that the device is running on Android 12, and the device could feature the company's FunTouchOS (OriginOS for the Chinese version) on top. Vivo offers the ability to utilise unused space as 'virtual' RAM, which could further expand the memory available on the Vivo Y55 5G.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y55s was recently spotted in a China Telecom listing, which suggests the imminent launch of the smartphone in the country. Vivo Y55s is tipped to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, in an 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration along with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone could be priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) and will reportedly launch in China on December 4.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo, Vivo Y55 5G specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 700
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Vivo Y55 5G Benchmarks Spotted, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  4. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  6. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Chewing Gum That May Help Slow Down COVID-19 Transmission
  9. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  10. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify 2021 Wrapped Now Live to Give a Glimpse of What You Listened to This Year
  2. Jailed Dark Web Marketplace Founder Ross Ulbricht to Auction NFT Artwork, Proceeds to Fund His Release Efforts
  3. Ambrane Dots Tune TWS Earbuds With 29-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Chinese Cybersecurity Company Qihoo 360 Develops Crypto Mining Monitor for Government Agencies
  5. Motorola Tipped to Have an Under-Display Selfie Camera Phone in the Works
  6. Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Version Users Are Complaining of MagSafe 3 Charging Issue
  7. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Launched in India, Company to Accept Crypto Payments in Select Markets
  8. Meta's Novi Wallet, Diem Cryptocurrency Spearhead David Marcus Is Stepping Down
  9. Italian Superyacht VIANNE Can Be Bought Using Cryptocurrencies, NFTs
  10. HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com