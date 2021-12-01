Vivo Y55 5G specifications have been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. The smartphone could reportedly sport the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Recent reports revealed the appearance of Vivo Y55s which is expected to launch in China in the near future. The Vivo Y55s is also tipped to feature the same chipset and could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

A new benchmark listing for the Vivo Y55 5G was first spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, which suggests that Vivo could be working on another smartphone alongside the recently leaked Vivo Y55s smartphone. The device has a single-core score of 430, and a multi-core score of 1,438. The company is yet to reveal any details about the Vivo Y55 5G smartphone.

According to the benchmark entry for the 'Vivo V2127', the smartphone could be equipped with the ARM MT6833V/ZA SoC with six 2GHz cores and two 2.20GHz cores, which is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The handset could also come with 8GB of RAM, according to the listing.

The listing also mentions that the device is running on Android 12, and the device could feature the company's FunTouchOS (OriginOS for the Chinese version) on top. Vivo offers the ability to utilise unused space as 'virtual' RAM, which could further expand the memory available on the Vivo Y55 5G.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y55s was recently spotted in a China Telecom listing, which suggests the imminent launch of the smartphone in the country. Vivo Y55s is tipped to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, in an 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration along with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone could be priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) and will reportedly launch in China on December 4.

