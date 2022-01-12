Vivo Y55 5G renders and case images have been spotted online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. Vivo Y55 5G was spotted on Geekbench in November with model number V2127. Last month, Vivo Y55s 5G was launched in China, but the company is yet to announce any details of the rumoured Vivo Y55 5G smartphone, which is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The first renders of the upcoming Vivo Y55 5G smartphone were shared by Bestopedia and show a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone render does not show a fingerprint sensor on the rear, suggesting that Vivo Y55 5G could feature an under-display fingerprint scanner, or it could be located on the power button. The render also suggests that the primary camera on the smartphone could feature a 64-megapixel sensor. The phone's display is marked by a waterdrop-style notch design.

The case images show cutouts for a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille and a charging port.

Photo Credit: Bestopedia

Meanwhile, the cutouts on the case renders suggest that the upcoming Vivo Y55 5G could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, located at the bottom on the left side, and a speaker grille on the right. Meanwhile, the centre-aligned cutout appears to suggest Vivo Y55 5G could sport a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. As previously mentioned, Vivo is yet to announce any details regarding Vivo Y55 5G or its specifications.

Back in November, Vivo Y55 5G was spotted on Geekbench with a benchmark entry listed under ‘Vivo V2127.' An IMEI database entry spotted by a tipster revealed that the model number matched that of Vivo Y55 5G. The benchmark listing tips the smartphone to sport an octa-core ARM MT6833V/ZA SoC, which is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The listing also shows the device equipped with 8GB of RAM. Vivo Y55 5G is tipped to launch with Android 12, according to the Geekbench listing, and could feature the company's FunTouchOS (OriginOS in China) on top.