Vivo Y55 5G has been launched in Taiwan, expanding the Chinese technology company's Y-series portfolio. The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is the same as the recently-launched Vivo Y55s, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W support. There is a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and it offers various camera features such as portrait mode, night scene mode, dynamic photo, AR cute shooting, and file correction. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Vivo Y55 5G price, availability

Vivo Y55 5G is priced at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colours, as per the Vivo Taiwan website. There is no information on its launch in other markets as of now.

Vivo Y55 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y55 5G runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up to 1TB expansion via microSD card support). The phone also gets Memory Consolidation 2.0 (translated) that can allocate 1GB of storage to be used as RAM for the smooth running of the smartphone. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 to further improve the phone's performance.

The Vivo Y55 5G features a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens located in a waterdrop-style notch.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y55 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 164x75.84x8.25mm, and weighs 187 grams.