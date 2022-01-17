Technology News
Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y55 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 January 2022 17:12 IST
Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo Taiwan

Vivo Y55 5G is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y55 5G has an 8-megapixel front camera
  • It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage
  • Vivo Y55 5G gets Multi-Turbo 5.0 to improve performance

Vivo Y55 5G has been launched in Taiwan, expanding the Chinese technology company's Y-series portfolio. The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is the same as the recently-launched Vivo Y55s, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W support. There is a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and it offers various camera features such as portrait mode, night scene mode, dynamic photo, AR cute shooting, and file correction. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Vivo Y55 5G price, availability

Vivo Y55 5G is priced at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colours, as per the Vivo Taiwan website. There is no information on its launch in other markets as of now.

Vivo Y55 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y55 5G runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up to 1TB expansion via microSD card support). The phone also gets Memory Consolidation 2.0 (translated) that can allocate 1GB of storage to be used as RAM for the smooth running of the smartphone. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 to further improve the phone's performance.

The Vivo Y55 5G features a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens located in a waterdrop-style notch.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y55 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 164x75.84x8.25mm, and weighs 187 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y55 5G

Vivo Y55 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2408x1080 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo Y55 5G Price, Vivo Y55 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens
Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon

