  • Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y54s price is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 November 2021 18:36 IST
Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y54s features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y54s is offered in Lake Blue, Titanium Empty Grey colour options
  • Vivo Y54s features a waterdrop-style display notch
  • Vivo Y54s packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y54s has been launched in China. The new 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood and a waterdrop-style display notch. The handset has a dual rear camera unit. Other key highlights of Vivo Y54s include a 13-megapixel primary camera, 128GB of internal storage, and 18W fast charging. The smartphone is offered in two distinct colour options to choose from. Vivo Y54s supports reverse charging as well.

Vivo Y54s price, availability

Vivo Y54s is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,800). The handset comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The new Vivo phone will be available in Lake Blue and Titanium Empty Grey (translated) colour options. The handset is listed for purchase via the company website.

However, Vivo has not shared any details about the Indian availability of Vivo Y54s yet.

Vivo Y54s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y54s runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.51-inch full-HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo Y54s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset features a dual rear camera setup, which comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y54s carries an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture at the front. The phone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face ID for authentication as well.

Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, a Micro-USB port, OTG, and Wi-Fi. Onboard sensors include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and electronic compass. It supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX HD, and aptX codec as well.

Vivo Y54s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 164.15x75.35x8.50mm and weighs 188.4 grams.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
