Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch

Vivo Y53s price in India has surfaced ahead of the official launch. The smartphone debuted in Vietnam last month with features including triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y53s also comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and supports 33W fast charging. Other key highlights include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 33W fast charging, and 128GB of onboard storage. A 5G variant of the Vivo Y53s was also launched in June. However, there are no details on which model the company is planning to bring to the Indian market.

​​Vivo Y53s price in India (expected)

Vivo Y53s price in India will be set at Rs. 22,990 (Rs. 19,490 MOP) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 91Mobiles reports citing offline retail sources. The smartphone is said to be available for purchase in the country in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours. To recall, the Vivo Y53s was launched in Vietnam at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the same 8GB + 128GB variant. In May, the smartphone purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site to hint at its launch in the country.

Vivo Y53s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It also supports 3GB of extended RAM that aims to deliver an improved multitasking experience by converting the built-in storage into volatile memory.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y53s features the triple rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Vivo Y53s has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front to support selfies and video chats.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Y53s has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y53s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

