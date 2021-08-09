Technology News
Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s price in India is set at Rs. 19,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 August 2021 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y53s will go on sale in India starting today

  • Vivo Y53s has made its way to India
  • The Vivo phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration
  • Vivo Y53s carries a 64-megapixel primary camera

Vivo Y53s was launched in India on Monday, August 9, as the company's latest model in the Y-series. The new Vivo phone comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y53s include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 128GB of onboard storage, and 33W fast charging. The device also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from. The Vivo Y53s is likely to face tough competition from the likes of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy M51.

Vivo Y53s price in India, availability details

Vivo Y53s price in India has been set at Rs. 19,490 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store as well as all major retail outlets starting Monday, August 9.

Launch offers on the Vivo Y53s include up to Rs. 1,500 cashback via HDFC Bank debit/ credit cards and EMI transactions, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. There will also be Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000. Further, customers will get no-cost EMI options. Online channels will also have additional Rs. 1,500 exchange discount and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

The Vivo Y53s was first launched in Vietnam last month, with a price tag of VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Vivo Y53s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 3GB of 'extended RAM' that essentially uses the inbuilt storage for multitasking. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y53s carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y53s has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Y53s that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
