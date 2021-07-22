Technology News
loading
Vivo Y53s NFC With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s NFC carries the same specifications as the standard Vivo Y53s that was launched in Vietnam with additional NFC support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2021 11:19 IST
Vivo Y53s NFC is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y53s NFC has a notched display
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo Y53s NFC has a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Vivo Y53s NFC has been launched in Indonesia and is up for pre-orders starting today, July 22. Earlier this month, Vivo Y53s was launched in Vietnam but that model did not have NFC support. Other than NFC functionality, both phones seem to have the same specifications as per the Vivo Indonesia website and the e-retailer listing. Vivo Y53s NFC will come with come with a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is offered in a single RAM + storage configuration and two colour options.

Vivo Y53s NFC price, availability

Vivo Y53s NFC is priced at IDR 3,699,000 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is already listed on JD.com for pre-orders till July 27. It will be offered in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours in Indonesia.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for Vivo Y53s NFC.

Vivo Y53s NFC specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y53s NFC runs FuntouchOS likely based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with P3 colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 8GB + 3GB extended RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Vivo Y53s NFC comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo Y53s NFC is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

Vivo Y53s NFC

Vivo Y53s NFC

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Vineet Washington
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update
