Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Y53s price in India is expected to be Rs. 22,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2021 16:30 IST
Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo Vietnam

Vivo Y53s specifications including triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo Y53s launch date in India has been revealed
  • The Vivo phone was initially launched in Vietnam last month
  • Vivo Y53s is expected to come in a single configuration

Vivo Y53s launch in India is set for Monday, August 9, the Chinese company has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Vivo smartphone initially arrived in Vietnam last month. It comes with features including a waterdrop-style display notch, and triple-rear cameras. The Vivo Y53s also includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage. In addition to the base model, Vivo has a 5G variant of the Y53s, but the company is not expected to launch this model in India at present, sticking with the 4G option instead.

On Friday, Vivo India confirmed the launch date of the Vivo Y53s to Gadgets 360. It was initially reported by Moneycontrol citing unnamed sources.

Vivo Y53s price in India (expected)

While the official details are yet to be revealed, Vivo Y53s price in India is reportedly set at Rs. 22,990 (Rs. 19,490 MOP) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is also said to have Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colour options.

The Vivo Y53s was launched in Vietnam at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the same 6GB + 128GB option.

Vivo Y53s specifications

As per the details provided at the time of its Vietnam launch, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y53s runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that carries the 64-megapixel primary sensor, as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Vivo Y53s also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Further, it offers 128GB of onboard storage and connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Y53s that supports 33W fast charging. The phone weighs 190 grams.


Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y53s

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Pad 5 Series Set to Launch on August 10, Specifications Said to Include Dual Rear Cameras, ‘Smart Pen’

Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications
